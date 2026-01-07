Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 95,000 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. $SGRY

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Surgery Partners comprises approximately 1.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Surgery Partners worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 94.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Trading Up 1.7%

Surgery Partners stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.