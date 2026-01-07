Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.59 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.