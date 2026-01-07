Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.