Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,076,406,000 after acquiring an additional 147,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,444,527,000 after buying an additional 400,131 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,751,000 after buying an additional 234,318 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $302.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.