Hull Tactical US ETF $HTUS Shares Sold by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,084 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Hull Tactical US ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTUS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 38,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hull Tactical US ETF alerts:

Hull Tactical US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HTUS opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $126.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Hull Tactical US ETF Dividend Announcement

About Hull Tactical US ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $4.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,179.0%.

(Free Report)

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio. HTUS was launched on Jun 25, 2015 and is managed by Hull.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.