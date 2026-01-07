Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Trims Position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Select Medical worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Select Medical Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SEM opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.