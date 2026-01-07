New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 21,986 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

New Century Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $2,455,929,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,906,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,624 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,865 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 382.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,523,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,089 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $85,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $124.17.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.Citigroup’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

