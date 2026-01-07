New Century Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Gen Digital accounts for 1.8% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Gen Digital by 92.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Gen Digital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gen Digital

In other Gen Digital news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $3,082,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,932,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,662,417.60. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 5,000 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at $771,291.66. The trade was a 21.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Trading Up 0.3%

GEN stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.09% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Gen Digital

(Free Report)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.