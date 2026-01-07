Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Makes New $6.79 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $620.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $628.08. The company has a market cap of $233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total transaction of $4,131,761.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,868.56. This represents a 32.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total value of $18,668,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,377.20. The trade was a 32.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.