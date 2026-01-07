Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Universal Health Services makes up 1.7% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $253.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.43.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $221.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

