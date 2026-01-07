Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust $BMEZ

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 184,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 326.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,473,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 86,374 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In related news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn sold 10,294 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $154,204.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 2.1%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Delaware statutory trust. Launched in March 2020, BMEZ seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the health sciences sector. The trust is structured with a fixed termination date in October 2030, at which time shareholders will vote on its liquidation, extension or conversion.

The fund’s investment portfolio is diversified across subsectors within health sciences, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services.

