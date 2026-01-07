Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director James Murdoch Sells 60,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director James Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $432.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.64, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.20 and a 200-day moving average of $393.52.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Positive Sentiment: New Street Research raised its price target to $600 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling some sell?side conviction that upside remains despite short?term pain. Read More.

New Street Research raised its price target to $600 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling some sell?side conviction that upside remains despite short?term pain. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Tesla is offering zero?interest loans on Model 3 and Y in China to regain market traction — a tactical move to support volume in a key market. Read More.

Tesla is offering zero?interest loans on Model 3 and Y in China to regain market traction — a tactical move to support volume in a key market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators see signs of stabilization (U.S. share gains and energy/AI levers) that could support a recovery if Tesla demonstrates demand and execution improvement. Read More.

Some analysts and commentators see signs of stabilization (U.S. share gains and energy/AI levers) that could support a recovery if Tesla demonstrates demand and execution improvement. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat notes two ways to trade TSLA into January earnings — buy the dip (if you trust the long?term story) or wait for post?earnings confirmation given weakened short?term technicals. Read More.

MarketBeat notes two ways to trade TSLA into January earnings — buy the dip (if you trust the long?term story) or wait for post?earnings confirmation given weakened short?term technicals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk has downplayed an immediate threat from Nvidia, while acknowledging some Nvidia tech could be competitive in several years — a mixed signal about timing of competitive risk. Read More.

Elon Musk has downplayed an immediate threat from Nvidia, while acknowledging some Nvidia tech could be competitive in several years — a mixed signal about timing of competitive risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s Alpamayo rollout and broader push into autonomous?driving AI is prompting investors to rethink Tesla’s AI advantage, increasing competitive pressure on Tesla’s FSD/robotaxi ambitions. Read More.

Nvidia’s Alpamayo rollout and broader push into autonomous?driving AI is prompting investors to rethink Tesla’s AI advantage, increasing competitive pressure on Tesla’s FSD/robotaxi ambitions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Tesla reported another year of lower vehicle deliveries (2025 decline, Q4 miss) and faces falling shipments in China, UK and Germany — concrete demand/market?share headwinds versus rivals like BYD. Read More.

Tesla reported another year of lower vehicle deliveries (2025 decline, Q4 miss) and faces falling shipments in China, UK and Germany — concrete demand/market?share headwinds versus rivals like BYD. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms have reaffirmed sell/concerned ratings (UBS, HSBC, JPMorgan, DZ Bank) and critics cite valuation and execution risk — analyst divergence raises volatility risk. Read More.

Multiple firms have reaffirmed sell/concerned ratings (UBS, HSBC, JPMorgan, DZ Bank) and critics cite valuation and execution risk — analyst divergence raises volatility risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: a U.S. lawmaker is preparing a bill to require manual door releases — a potential design/regulatory headwind given Tesla’s popular electrically powered handles. Read More.

Regulatory risk: a U.S. lawmaker is preparing a bill to require manual door releases — a potential design/regulatory headwind given Tesla’s popular electrically powered handles. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Brand/product execution issues: a key product name (Cybercab) was reportedly unavailable for trademark, adding uncertainty around product rollout/marketing. Read More.

Brand/product execution issues: a key product name (Cybercab) was reportedly unavailable for trademark, adding uncertainty around product rollout/marketing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity: Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares (SEC filing), an action that can weigh on sentiment even if it’s routine diversification. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.