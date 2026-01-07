Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.478-14.478 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.3 billion-$164.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.6 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.10.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of HD stock opened at $349.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.84. The stock has a market cap of $347.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,645,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,287,436,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,568,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,465,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $595,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $447,535,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.