Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) CFO Jack Callicutt Sells 20,354 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Callicutt sold 20,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $74,699.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,943.38. This represents a 72.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory disclosure: multiple Form 4 filings were submitted this week reporting the insider sales; investors can review the filings for exact timestamps and amounts. Form 4 – Jamil

Regulatory disclosure: multiple Form 4 filings were submitted this week reporting the insider sales; investors can review the filings for exact timestamps and amounts. Negative Sentiment: CEO Joel Lewis sold a total of 84,000 shares across Jan. 2, 5 and 6 (average prices ~$4.20, $3.91, $3.58), raising roughly $320k and trimming his stake by a few percent. Large CEO sales can be perceived negatively by the market. Form 4 – Joel Lewis

CEO Joel Lewis sold a total of 84,000 shares across Jan. 2, 5 and 6 (average prices ~$4.20, $3.91, $3.58), raising roughly $320k and trimming his stake by a few percent. Large CEO sales can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 60,000 shares over the same period (average prices ~$4.20–$3.67), generating roughly $233k; one filing shows his reported ownership dropping by ~72.8% after a transaction. Large, repeated sales from the CFO amplify concern about insider sentiment or liquidity needs. Form 4 – Jack Callicutt

CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 60,000 shares over the same period (average prices ~$4.20–$3.67), generating roughly $233k; one filing shows his reported ownership dropping by ~72.8% after a transaction. Large, repeated sales from the CFO amplify concern about insider sentiment or liquidity needs. Negative Sentiment: Insider Khurram Jamil sold 60,000 shares across Jan. 2–6 at prices between ~$4.20 and $3.65 (~$232k total). Multiple insiders selling similar-sized blocks in the same window increases perceived downside risk. Form 4 – Khurram Jamil

Insider Khurram Jamil sold 60,000 shares across Jan. 2–6 at prices between ~$4.20 and $3.65 (~$232k total). Multiple insiders selling similar-sized blocks in the same window increases perceived downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into Galectin, which may lead to litigation or heightened scrutiny and typically weighs on share price until resolved. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Investigates GALT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

GALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies that target galectin proteins, which are implicated in fibrotic, inflammatory and malignant diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, belapectin (formerly GR-MD-02), is a galectin-3 inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis. In addition to its core pipeline in fibrotic liver disease, Galectin Therapeutics continues to explore the potential of its galectin inhibitors in oncology and other indications driven by abnormal tissue remodeling.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, where it oversees discovery research, preclinical studies and clinical trial coordination.

