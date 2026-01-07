Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Director Mark Hawkins Sells 134 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Mark Hawkins sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.90, for a total transaction of $26,652.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,605.80. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.2%

NET stock opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of -660.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The firm had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $249.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliant Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cloudflare by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 11.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

