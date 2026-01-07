Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $52,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.69.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,435,312.50. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $616,590.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,887.45. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $179.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.89, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

