Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF $AVEE Shares Purchased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (AVEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap companies in the emerging market equity space, selected based on fundamental criteria. AVEE was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

