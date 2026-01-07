Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV is Pachira Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $145.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $145.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

