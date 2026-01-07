31,724 Shares in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,246,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,844,000 after buying an additional 4,101,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,001,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,267,000 after purchasing an additional 604,953 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Kenvue by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 38.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,265,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,418,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.67%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.