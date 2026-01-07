Pachira Investments Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 217.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.88. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.