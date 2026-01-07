237,032 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 237,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises 1.8% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 325.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.5%

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) is a closed-end management investment company that has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1929. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital with current income by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies. As one of the oldest continuously operating diversified equity funds, ADX offers investors access to a broad portfolio of common stocks representing various sectors of the U.S. economy.

The fund employs a research-driven, bottom-up investment approach, emphasizing individual company fundamentals such as earnings growth, balance-sheet strength and valuation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.