Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. $EHI Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 553,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,556 shares during the period. Western Asset Global High Income Fund comprises 1.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE: EHI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a broad range of high-yield and emerging-market debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically includes corporate and sovereign bonds, bank loans, convertible securities and other credit instruments denominated in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies. By accessing global credit markets, EHI aims to capture attractive yield opportunities across developed and developing economies.

Launched in the late 2000s, the fund employs both fundamental credit analysis and top-down macroeconomic research to construct a portfolio that balances income generation with risk management.

