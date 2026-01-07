Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust $BOE

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,304 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOE. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 494.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 160,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $72,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.2%

BOE opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities from companies around the world. To enhance income generation, BOE employs a systematic covered-call option writing strategy on a portion of its equity holdings.

The trust’s investment strategy emphasizes a global scope, allocating across developed and emerging market equities to capture dividend yields while managing geographic and sector risks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.