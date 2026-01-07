Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 47,472 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. $RQI

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,472 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 907,603 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,339,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 799,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,055,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $776,000.

Shares of RQI opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in real estate securities. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio approach, targeting real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies across a range of property sectors, including industrial, office, retail, residential and specialized real estate.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes high-quality, income-producing real estate securities.

