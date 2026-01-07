Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 267,447 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust $BGY

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 267,447 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,046,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,662,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 112,160 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 45,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $4,158,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGY opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY) is a closed-end management investment company led by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. It employs an enhanced dividend strategy, combining a focus on stocks that offer attractive dividend yields with derivative overlays such as covered call writing and foreign currency hedging to help manage risk and generate additional income.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across developed international markets, including Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.