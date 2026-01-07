Sather Financial Group Inc Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 1.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $26,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 371,123.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,724,000 after purchasing an additional 935,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $981,202,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,929,000 after buying an additional 239,970 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 277.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,037,000 after buying an additional 75,382 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,185.5% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,126,000 after acquiring an additional 59,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,250.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,638.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,862.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $3,162.00 and a one year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 147 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,393.09 per share, for a total transaction of $498,784.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 962 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,152.58. This trade represents a 18.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256 and have sold 3,180 shares worth $12,465,312. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price (down previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AutoZone from $4,775.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,330.84.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

