Sather Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $52,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in PayPal by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in PayPal by 2.5% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal launched its Transaction Graph Insights & Measurement program, offering advertisers and merchants cross?merchant, purchase?level measurement (rather than clicks). This could meaningfully expand PayPal Ads revenue and make its ad product more competitive with larger ad platforms if adoption follows. Read More.

PayPal launched its Transaction Graph Insights & Measurement program, offering advertisers and merchants cross?merchant, purchase?level measurement (rather than clicks). This could meaningfully expand PayPal Ads revenue and make its ad product more competitive with larger ad platforms if adoption follows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: PayPal is working with logistics giant DP World on a cross?border payments solution to settle transactions in minutes instead of days — a capability that could attract more global merchants and increase payment volume and take rates. Read More.

PayPal is working with logistics giant DP World on a cross?border payments solution to settle transactions in minutes instead of days — a capability that could attract more global merchants and increase payment volume and take rates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish takes argue 2026 may be an inflection year for PayPal after product launches and margin leverage — a narrative that supports upside if execution and buyer adoption accelerate. Read More.

Several bullish takes argue 2026 may be an inflection year for PayPal after product launches and margin leverage — a narrative that supports upside if execution and buyer adoption accelerate. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators urge reassessment after a ~32% one?year share decline; this is prompting valuation and positioning debate among investors rather than providing a clear directional catalyst. Read More.

Some analysts and commentators urge reassessment after a ~32% one?year share decline; this is prompting valuation and positioning debate among investors rather than providing a clear directional catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market activity shows moderately bullish trading (reports of intraday gains), reflecting short?term buying interest on the new product and partnership headlines rather than a fundamental re-rating yet. Read More.

Market activity shows moderately bullish trading (reports of intraday gains), reflecting short?term buying interest on the new product and partnership headlines rather than a fundamental re-rating yet. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $65 from $72 and kept a “sell” rating — a high?profile downgrade that can pressure the stock and signal skepticism about near?term upside. Read More.

Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $65 from $72 and kept a “sell” rating — a high?profile downgrade that can pressure the stock and signal skepticism about near?term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PayPal from “buy” to “neutral,” adding to analyst headwinds that could limit momentum until new revenue streams prove durable. Read More.

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PayPal from “buy” to “neutral,” adding to analyst headwinds that could limit momentum until new revenue streams prove durable. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing industry comments about scams and fraud escalation highlight execution and risk-management challenges that can increase costs (chargebacks, compliance, customer trust) if not contained. Read More.

Insider Activity

PayPal Stock Up 0.9%

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cowen reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.