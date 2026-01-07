Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 858,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHF stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

