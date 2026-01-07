JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB is Kelly Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kelly Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $28,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 434,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 128,039 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 679,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,964,000 after buying an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

