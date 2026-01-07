5,069 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Acquired by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Salesforce comprises 2.1% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.74.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6%

CRM stock opened at $262.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.96 and its 200 day moving average is $251.54. The stock has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.96 and a 1-year high of $367.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,567,632.20. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 157,284 shares of company stock worth $37,274,684 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Stories

