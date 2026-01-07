Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.66 Million (SHOGGOTH)

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $639.25 thousand worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91,813.58 or 0.99770342 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Profile

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official website is shoggoth.monster. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00292568 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $707,977.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the exchanges listed above.

