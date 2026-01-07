Critical Comparison: Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) & Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) and Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Urban Outfitters has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoe Carnival has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Outfitters 1 8 8 1 2.50 Shoe Carnival 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Urban Outfitters and Shoe Carnival, as reported by MarketBeat.

Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus price target of $86.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.09%. Given Urban Outfitters’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urban Outfitters is more favorable than Shoe Carnival.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Outfitters and Shoe Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Outfitters 8.15% 18.33% 10.04% Shoe Carnival 5.06% 8.75% 5.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urban Outfitters and Shoe Carnival”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Outfitters $5.55 billion 1.30 $402.46 million $5.30 15.24 Shoe Carnival $1.20 billion 0.42 $73.77 million $2.10 8.76

Urban Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Shoe Carnival. Shoe Carnival is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Outfitters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Urban Outfitters beats Shoe Carnival on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45. The company also operates Terrain stores that provide lifestyle home products, garden and outdoor living products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories. In addition, it operates Free People retail stores, which offer casual women's apparel, intimates, activewear, shoes, accessories, home products, gifts, and beauty and wellness products for young women aged 25 to 30; and restaurants, as well as women's apparel subscription rental service under the Nuuly brand. Further, the company is involved in the wholesale of young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, activewear, and shoes under the Free People brand; and apparel collections under the Urban Outfitters brand. The company serves its customers directly through retail stores, websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers, franchisee-owned stores, and department and specialty stores, as well as social media and third-party digital platforms. Urban Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.