NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.4% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 32,683 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 14.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 17.9% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $1,070,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,321.36. This represents a 31.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,464 shares of company stock worth $28,488,988. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.44.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

