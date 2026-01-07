Elixir deUSD Self Reported Market Cap Tops $920.62 Thousand (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Elixir deUSD has a market capitalization of $920.62 thousand and $7.00 worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elixir deUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91,813.58 or 0.99770342 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Elixir deUSD Profile

Elixir deUSD’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 92,162,305 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. The official website for Elixir deUSD is www.elixir.xyz.

Buying and Selling Elixir deUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 92,162,304.55046054. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.00998908 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir deUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elixir deUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

