Priority Technology (PRTH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Priority Technology (NASDAQ: PRTH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/3/2026 – Priority Technology was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Priority Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Priority Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/20/2025 – Priority Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Priority Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/9/2025 – Priority Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – Priority Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Priority Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Priority Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Priority Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/15/2025 – Priority Technology was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/11/2025 – Priority Technology was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.
Priority Technology Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. As a blank-check company, it does not conduct any operations of its own and holds the proceeds from its initial public offering in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.
The company’s management team is focused on evaluating target businesses that offer scalable technology products or services, including software, digital platforms and related infrastructure.
