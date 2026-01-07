Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Open Text from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Open Text alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OTEX

Open Text Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OTEX opened at $32.28 on Monday. Open Text has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Open Text’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 75.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Open Text by 926.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 9.8% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,561,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 228,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation is a Canadian enterprise information management (EIM) software company that develops solutions for organizations seeking to manage, protect and extract insight from their unstructured and structured data. The company’s platform encompasses document management, records management, digital asset management and archiving, enabling companies to govern information across its lifecycle.

Open Text’s product suite includes content services, business process management, customer experience management, analytics and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.