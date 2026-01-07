Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of SANM opened at $154.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.36. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $178.39.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vishnu Venkatesh sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $103,260.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,670. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 74.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,590,000 after acquiring an additional 933,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,671,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,946,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth approximately $40,933,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 354.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 371,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 289,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

