Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $195.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.30 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP David Johanson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $29,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,803.48. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 51,269 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 841,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 733,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 210,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 109,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

