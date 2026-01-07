Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRMR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of LRMR opened at $3.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.06. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 354,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 120,359 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 127,171 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38,427 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

