Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded at Jones Trading

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jones Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Solutions and Support presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ISSC

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $336.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter valued at $746,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 113,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter worth about $379,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.