Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QLYS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Northland Securities set a $162.00 target price on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.57.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $130.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.50. Qualys has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $155.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $621,549.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,380,257.44. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total value of $1,250,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 252,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,191,936. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,401,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,490,000 after buying an additional 123,962 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,146,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,115,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Qualys by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,133,000 after purchasing an additional 323,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

