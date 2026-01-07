enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Raised to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

EU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of enCore Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

enCore Energy Stock Up 2.2%

EU opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 12.48. enCore Energy has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 118.78%.The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that enCore Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $56,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,262,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,070.35. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Stover sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 468,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,490. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $231,210. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in enCore Energy by 192.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in enCore Energy by 222.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in enCore Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Inc is a U.S.-based uranium exploration and development company focused on deploying in-situ recovery (ISR) technology to bring domestic uranium projects into production. The company’s operations are centered on the Nichols Ranch ISR facility in Wyoming, which represents enCore’s flagship asset and its nearest-term production opportunity. Through ISR methods, enCore seeks to extract uranium with lower environmental impact and capital requirements relative to conventional mining.

In addition to Nichols Ranch, enCore holds a diversified portfolio of uranium properties in the western United States, including the Roca Honda project in New Mexico and several ISR-amenable projects in the Texas and Oklahoma regions.

