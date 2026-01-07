MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $305,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $5,133,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $336.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $435.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 15.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

