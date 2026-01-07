Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Shares Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 2.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $260,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,162 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,874,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,972,000 after buying an additional 406,046 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,907,000 after buying an additional 299,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,630,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after buying an additional 212,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,852,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

