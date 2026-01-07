Planet Labs PBC $PL is Penbrook Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,650 shares during the quarter. Planet Labs PBC makes up 2.8% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Planet Labs PBC worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth $341,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 0.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth $4,392,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:PL opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 1.94. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,668.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,288,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,066.50. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

Featured Stories

