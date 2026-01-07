Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $233.67 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

