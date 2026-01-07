Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

VOT opened at $288.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.94 and its 200-day moving average is $286.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $298.66.

Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

