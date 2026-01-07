Index Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $6.29 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,598 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,070,000. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. now owns 1,339,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,990,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

