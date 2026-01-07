Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $35,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

