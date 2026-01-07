MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after buying an additional 6,969,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,895 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $327.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.75%.
Procter & Gamble News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 showed an earnings beat driven by pricing and productivity, and management set FY2026 EPS guidance (6.83–7.10), supporting cash flow and the dividend; that underpins the stock’s defensive appeal. Procter & Gamble Delivers, But Is Volume Growth Still a Worry?
- Neutral Sentiment: Options flow has picked up, indicating increased trader positioning and hedging activity; this shows engagement but isn’t a clear directional signal on fundamentals. Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Procter & Gamble
- Neutral Sentiment: PG is repeatedly mentioned in analyst/market roundups (Zacks, Yahoo) as a major consumer-staples name — coverage keeps the story visible but hasn’t produced a new catalyst. Top Stock Reports for Meta, Bank of America & Procter & Gamble The Zacks Analyst Blog
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target from $170 to $158 (but kept an overweight rating) — the downgrade narrows perceived upside and can prompt profit-taking or caution among investors. Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Procter & Gamble
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media note persistent volume weakness (especially in North America) and that the consumer staples sector has lagged the market; PG’s premium valuation vs. peers raises sensitivity to any slowdown in volume/consumption. 3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now 5 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks with Pricing Power (mentions PG valuation)
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on PG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
